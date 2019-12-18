The outgoing archbishop of Uganda the Rev Stanley Ntagali has said that corruption is just a symptom but the real cause is greed and self-centeredness that must be tackled with immediate effect.

Recently Ntagali took part in the walk against corruption because of his conviction that the country must actively rise up and address the issue of greed.

“Corruption is a symptom but is not the real core of the thing we are currently handling as a country, we need to deal with greed and self-centeredness,”he said.

Ntagali made the remarks during the arrangements for his farewell party and the installment of Archbishop Right Reverend Steven Kazimba.

The other concerns Ntagali feels should be addressed are domestic violence, pornography and human trafficking.

He said the issues regarding abortion, premarital sex among others should also be addressed as a country.

He said the church is pretty much cognizant and concerned about the increasing murders and child sacrifice in the country and called for immediate intervention of the authorities.

“I call upon all those who are concerned, the police, to take the law very seriously so that all these mischiefs in our motherland are resolved amicably, ”

He further revealed that the church is against the United Nations pro abortion agenda.

A committee headed by the government chief whip and is deputised by Gen Edward Katumba Wamala is at the centre of preparation to bid farewell to Ntagali and install archbishop elect

The function is scheduled on March 1 2020 at St Paul Cathedral Namirembe in Kampala.