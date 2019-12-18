Youth under the Umbrella, NRM Youth Committed Association have revealed that Uganda will host the African Youth Conference in 2020 aimed at bringing over 2000 youths all over the continent.

While addressing the journalists in Kampala, the spokesperson NRM youth Committee Association, Rogers Kalema said the conference is aimed at promoting unity

“About 63 countries will participate, we take participants from East African countries, regional communities and foreign states that would wish to work with us,”he said

These countries that are expected to participate include China, Russia ,North Korea, Chuba and Iran.

He said the conference will also help to make Africa a global power.

Kalema said that Uganda should desist from western Imperialism and support which often comes with strings attached.

“Whether you played a part in colonialism,neo colonialism and imperialism ,you are all our enemies, “he said.

He added:”Whether you are trading with us and you are forcing me to do whatever I don’t like to go through, you become our enemy.”