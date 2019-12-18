President Museveni has said that rural areas should have day schools for easy facilitation of cheap education which can help to cater for all individual differences.

“People in the rural areas should have a day school per sub county so that we have cheap education where we only concentrate on class rooms, laboratory, library,teacher’s houses,”he said.

Museveni made the remarks while speaking at a function at State House Entebbe where he recognised sports personalities for the success achieved in 2019.

Museveni called for abolition of boarding programmes in public schools at sub-county across the country.

He said construction of hostels and dining halls is a waste of money and resources.

“We don’t need to bother with building dormitories, dining with all those because of expenditure which has nothing to do with education,” he said.

He urged UPE schools to support and promote the talents of the pupils such as sports among others.

“UPE, you will support education including sports because these children will stay there and those who have got talents will come up because now we are losing many, “he said.