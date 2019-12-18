The national co-coordinator of the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT), Maj Gen Mugisha Muntu, has applauded the FDC for demonstrating true democratic principles over the past years.

His remarks came as the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party marked 15 years in existence.

“As it stands for 15 years, there have competitions which we held internally and that was good,” Muntu who left FDC to form ANT, said.

Muntu urged the leadership of FDC to sustain its achievements.

“I am glad that within the foundation of FDC what we need is for the country to see to see the achievements,” he said.

He narrated that in 2009, he competed with Col Kizza Besigye and the colonel won but that didn’t stop him from supporting him.

“In 2012 we competed, we were three candidates that is when I won. In 2015 we competed with Dr. Kizza Besigye for the flag bearer, he won. I threw the party behind him fully in 2016. In 2017, we competed with Patrick Amuriat Oboi he won and I congratulated him and handed over power peacefully,”he explained.

Regarding the recent cabinet reshuffle, Muntu said there is nothing new that the cabinet can offer in terms of fighting the increasing graft in the country.

“The depth of corruption, even if Museveni brings the new minister, what change will they bring?what will the new cabinet offer in terms of fighting corruption,” he queried.

He said if corruption is to be fought in the country, then the system should be reworked fundamentally for any change to take effect.