A suspected conman who has been masquerading as musician Catherine Kusasira’s personal assistant in Makindye has been arrested.

Last month, youth in Makindye Division turned rowdy following promises that they were to receive cash handouts from Kusasira which didn’t materialize. Kusasira would later come out to distance her self from the organizers of the meeting saying she did not send anyone to gather youth and that she had not promised to give anyone money. A hunt for the organizers of the meeting ensued.

On Tuesday, December 17th, a one Luwaga Hassan was arrested and paraded before the court in Makindye.

Luwaga accepted the charges saying that he thought that he was doing the right thing only to realize that he was wrong.

Luwaga said that he thought that Kusasira will come and give the youth money.

“I gathered people and told them Kusasira will come and give them money. I thought that she will buy my idea and at least come down to talk to them but she didn’t buy the idea. I was wrong,” Luwaga told court.

Luwaga said that he gathered over 705 people on his own and without notifying Kusasira thinking that maybe if he gathered them, Kusasira will be influenced to come and meet them which didn’t happen.

He however refuted claims that he collected money from any of the people that he gathered asserting that he only promised them to meet either Kusasira or president Museveni.

Kiganda Richard who is Kusasira’s manager said that the suspect was first arrested in Katwe but disappeared and he was re-arrested in Makindye where he accepted the charges and asked for forgiveness.

Luwaga will be back in court later today to know his fate on the charges against him.