The soft spoken President to the country’s oldest political party Uganda People Congress (UPC) Hon. Jimmy Akena has vowed to stand again for the same position after going through the party’s electoral process in 2020.

“We are going through an electoral process. In UPC the electoral process begins at lower level up to the level of the president. I have offered myself for re-election as Party president,’’ Akena emphasized.

His pronouncement comes just five months ahead of the internal party elections road map which is set for May 2020.

UPC had announced earlier to convene a National Council meeting in November 2019 which did not take place which Akena said was due to some challenges which they are yet to solve.

“As the leadership, we continue to committing ourselves to convene party national organs between January and May 2020. The party primaries shall then follow so as to identify potential flag bearers who shall represent the party in all elective positions across the country in 2021 polls,” clarified Mr. Akena.

Akena took this opportunity to also applaud the national Electoral Commission for further extending the period for the update of national voter’s register to run up to 23 December 2019.

He thus appealed to the party members and the general public to participate fully in the exercise in order for them to get qualified for the forthcoming general elections.