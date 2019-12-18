There was disbelief and drama as clients in Jinja town paraded at offices of power distributor Umeme to complain about the perpetual power outage in the newly endorsed city, only to find workers stranded with no power too.

In a very disappointed mood, one of the clients went to social media and joked about the matter:

“Embarrassing when you visit Umeme offices to sort out your power issue and surprisingly find them with no power to run their computers.”

Nile Post spoke to one of the clients, Rogers Mbajwe who confirmed the situation adding that he was disappointed that the power company offices were in a worse situation that his complaint could not even make more sense.

“I was ta the offices at exactly 1:00 pm to make a complaint regarding power outage. We have not had power for several hours and so I came here to find a positive answer for my self. I found other clients here stranded,” he said.

“The front desk attendant told me they can not work upon my issue because they also have not had power since morning. So they could not run their computers to check my meter number and any issues with it or my surrounding areas,” he added.

The Umeme office is located at Bell avenue, near the Jinja Town Hall, which happens to be Jinja City’s authority centre.

Nile Post could not get through to the Umeme Jinja boss Brian Kamese as our calls went unanswered, but by the time of filing this article, there was no power both at the company’s offices and in the central business district.

Umeme has been criticized for being incompetent in as far as providing a reliable and constant flow of electricity is concerned.

This is even made worse by President Museveni’s continuous remarks that the country is ‘constipated with too much power’ due to the construction of different dams to aid Nalubaale.

In one of the interesting encounters last week, comedian Patrick Idiringi alias Salvado tasted the company’s twitter handlers with a complaint that his home had power, to which he got a rehearsed reply.

This generated more criticism for the power company with many arguing that the company itself is used to the power outage, so they have no other positive replies.