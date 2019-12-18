The Church of Uganda has said they are in need of shs1.1 billion that will help them organize a successful enthronement of the new Archbishop, Rev. Dr.Stephen Samuel Kaziimba next year.

Addressing journalists at Namirembe on Tuesday, the chairperson of the farewell and enthronement committee ,Ruth Nankabirwa said the function will attract a number of dignitaries and hence the need for the big budget.

“This event will bring together many international guests who shall include Archbishops, Bishops and friends of the province plus other invited guests from all over the world. The President of the Republic of Uganda will be the guest of honor,”Nankabirwa said.

“The committee identified key areas to work on, which mainly include purchasing capital assets, publicizing the event and paying for services that will be rendered during preparation and on the d-day.”

Makes case for shs1.1bn

Dr.Kaziimba was on August 29 elected the ninth Archbishop of the Church of Uganda at the meeting of House of Bishops replace Stanley Ntagali whose tenure expires in March 2020 and he will be enthroned on March 1, 2020 at Namirembe.

A committee was put in place to steer the enthronement and members include Prime Minister Dr Ruhakana Rugunda, Amama Mbabazi, Bank of Uganda Governor Prof Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile, Gen. Katumba Wamala, Minister Beti Olive Kamya and retired Bishop Joel Obetia among others.

Nankabirwa said the shs1.1 billion will go a long way in doing a number of things that are needed to achieve a colorful function.

“For example, we will need to renovate the Archbishop’s residence and equip it with furniture, renovate the Provincial offices, purchase a vehicle for the new Archbishop, his robes, accommodating visiting Primates and Bishops, public address system, tents and chairs among others. All the above will cost us shs1.1 billion,”Nankabirwa said.

She noted that because a total of 37 Bishops across the country will attend the function, they will purchase new seats for each of them because Namirembe Cathedral does not have enough of them.

Past Archbishops