Uganda stormed the 2019 CECAFA challenge cup on Tuesday when they beat rivals Tanzania in the second semifinals at the StarTimes stadium, Lugogo.

Despite being the hosts, Uganda needed a late minute header to seal the place in the finals to book a date with Eritrea that had earlier beaten defending champions Kenya 4-1 to storm the finals.

In the 86th minute, defender, John Revita released his fellow KCCA FC player, Mustafa Kizza on the left before curling a beautiful cross that met Uganda Premier League top scorer, Fahad Bayo’s head to turn the ball into goal.

The goal threw the home fans into frenzy since they had waited for so long for the goal that ensured the team reached the finals.

It was not long when the final whistle was blown as well as a heavy downpour arguably as a sign of blessing to the home team ahead of the finals on Thursday.

Speaking shortly after the game, Cranes coach, Johnathan McKinstry admitted that Tanzania was never an easy team but applauded his players for the hard-fought win.

“We always knew when we go through to the knockout stages, the games would be very difficult because by nature, the teams qualifying are well organized and today we found it very difficult to find spaces,”McKinstry.

The Northern Irishman said Tanzania was well organized in their defence and made it difficult for the hosts but said he was happy his boys later found the break.

“They never lost their shape but I knew we had quality in attacking position. We just had to be patient and it came towards the end.

Tanzania coach, Juma Mgunda admitted that the best team won at the end of the day.

“It was always going to be difficult but I give it to my boys who gave their all but lost to a better team,”Mgunda said.

Uganda will now play against Eritrea in the finals whereas Tanzania will play Kenya in the third place game on Thursday.