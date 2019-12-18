The General Court Martial in Makindye has sentenced to death by hanging, the four suspects convicted of masterminding the mobile money robbery that led to the killing of two people at Zzana, along Entebbe road.

The four people including Bob Anichan, a UPDF deserter formerly attached to Uganda Military Academy Kabamba, Dennis Mangusho , formerly attached to the 63rd Battalion, Stanley Mulunda alias Jumba Frank a casual labourer from Masanafu and Issa Ntale alias Ganja , a boda boda rider were accused of masterminding the recent spate targeting mobile money points where agents were killed and huge sums of money robbed by armed men.

On Wednesday, the army court convicted the quartet before sentencing them to death by hanging over the gruesome acts.

“This court, therefore, sentences each of you to death by hanging for the murder of Harriet Nalwadda and Maureen Nakabuubi contrary to section 188 and 189 of the Penal Code Act,” Lt. Gen. Andrew Gutti, the court chairman said on Wednesday.

The army court chairman explained that evidence produced indicates that the four have previously been charged and sentenced over various robbery charges noting that the never reformed and hence the need for such a sentence.

“Nalwadda died at a young age and left children who are now helpless. They two victims were killed in a brutal manner making this a rare of the rarest cases that requires a maximum sentence to the convicts.”

He howeve,r told them that they have a right to appeal against the sentences.

On the night of June 10, 2019 armed thugs travelling on motorcycles attacked a mobile money point at Kirimanyago village, in Zzana, Makindye Ssabagabo in Wakiso district before killing the occupants including Harriet Nalwadda, 33 and Maureen Nakabuubi.

These had earlier carried out several robberies and murders of mobile money agents in various parts of Kampala and Wakiso districts where huge sums of money were robbed.

During the hearing of the case, the girlfriends to some of the convicts told court that they had returned home with bags full of blood and money inside .

“He returned home with a black bag containing money but also had blood stains and hid it under our matrimonial bed,” Robina Nalwoga, the wife toIssa Ntale told court during the hearing.