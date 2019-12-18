He has lived a roller-coaster of life, from stardom, to via oblivion, to freedom, back to stardom, through boredom to prison and finally into drugs, that has been the very short but strange journey of Ivan Kawuma, oh feel free to call him Qute Kaye.

For the sake of refreshing minds, Qute Kaye was that towering dishy guy with ear pins. In any of his videos, you would hear a throaty lyrical performance and quickly match it up with the fine dude he was. One of those very songs responsible for his stardom being Ginkeese!

Kaye however, ran through his music career as he would not stand on his feet when the effects of being a celebrity came raining. He would soon fall off the stage and disappear to musical tottery.

Kaye would later appear in public befouled, and besmirched, he was a shadow of his old self and walking a tight rope to a death bed. He was communally helped and brought back to a normal life, but still relapsed until he was reached out to by Pastor Robert Kayanja.

The biggest highlight of his life came when during the 77 Days of Glory (77 Dogs), he was introduced by Kayanja as a new man. Clad in a pink suit and shiny shoes, Kaye belted out the hymn, amazing grace while pouring a litany of tears!

He would soon be embraced into the church and there he was, a prominent member of the stage in church, where he was given support to record songs in his favor and creep back to self-rediscovery, good enough his voice remained intact.

However, before we could hear three songs from him, he nabbed in a Kampala suburb, with lights in hand, he had plucked them off a Toyota Harrier. Kaye’s former music glory was the distance between him and an angry mob that was inches away from showering him with beatings.

He was dragged to prison but later rescued by Mike Mukula who bailed him to freedom. He was then picked up by Mesach Ssemakula and Paddy Man who dashed him to the studio where they offered him free space and tools to do even 100 songs if he wanted.

Kaye’s first song at the very studio was: “I was lost in this harsh world”

Kaye is still lost, snoops spotted him knackered and drowning in drugs, unable to comprehend a thing around him and completely knocked out.

According to Mesach Ssemakula, he and his colleagues that earlier offered help have realised the struggles of Qute Kaye are bigger than what they can handle.

“Some times when you pull something that is not coming towards you, you realize it could be a chicken skin, we have tried to help our brother but he simply can’t be helped,” he told NBS UNCUT in the video below.