Vivo Energy Uganda, the company mandated to distributes and markets Shell-branded fuels and lubricants has launched a festive season campaign in which 15000 motorists will be rewarded with up to UGX 600 million worth of prizes.

Speaking during the launch of the campaign dubbed “10 Weeks of Cheer,” Moses Kebba, Vivo Energy Uganda Marketing Manager said the promotion is targeting motorists especially during the festive season and beginning of the New Year.

“In the spirit of gifting, we are giving back to our customers and thanking them for supporting us through the year. Through the 10 Weeks of Cheer promotion, we will make life’s journeys better and give our customers an extra dose of cheer as they wrap up 2019 and start 2020,”Kebba said.

To participate, he said customers will have to spend shs50,000 in the case of general motorists or shs10,000 for motorcycle riders to get a draw entry coupon at any of the Shell service stations around the country.

“Thereafter, customers will be required to scratch their draw entry coupon to reveal their unique code and SMS both the code and their vehicle registration plate number to 8008 for a chance to win,” he said.

“We will have weekly draws during which customers will walk away with fuel worth shs50,000 and shs15,000 for 420 general motorists and 420 riders respectively. In addition, every week, 10 lucky jackpot winners will walk away with shs500,000 worth of fuel. The campaign will reward 15,000 motorists in total, countrywide.”

The promotion that started on December 16 will run for 10 week up to February 10 2020 at 105 Shell service stations across the country.

According to Kebba, the participating stations are widely spread to ensure great regional representation and convenience for Shell customers across the country.

Motorists who swipe their Shell Club cards during the duration of the promotion will be given an extra draw coupon for each transaction made during the campaign period but cautioned customers to be aware of fraudsters who may want to take advantage of the promotion.

“All winners will be contacted through a designated call centre and will claim their rewards from participating Shell stations. The winners will be required to go to their preferred station with the phone number and vehicle with matching registration plates to redeem their rewards,” Kebba said.