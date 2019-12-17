Government has finally launched services that will see Ugandan citizens apply for passports online, the Nile Post has learnt.

In 2018, government launched the electronic passports (E-passports) but the same had not been fully effected but last week, tax body, Uganda Revenue Authority announced the service is now operational.

“URA has completed and gone live with the e-Passport system of the Directorate of Citizenship and Immigration. This is the second after the e-Visa interface. You can apply for your passport and related services on https://www.passports.go.ug/,” said a statement by Uganda Revenue Authority.

“After filling out the form you will get a Payment Registration Number and proceed to pay; up on payment you can book an appointment with them on the same platform. The system is also interfaced with the NIRA system to verify that particulars match.”

In December last year, government rolled out electronic passports as one of the ways to phase out the current type of passports by the end of January 2021 which is the deadline set by the East African Community.

Odongo said that issuing of the new passports will start in 2021. This will see Uganda joining a growing list of countries switching to the more secure E-passports

“It brings us now into the family of the world as demanded by International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO). We are now compliant. We are part of the family of the 150 plus countries that now issue and travel with E-passport documents. The old passports will still be valid for another two years from now so you can still travel with it. But if you in the meantime wish to change, it’s up to you,” the Internal Affairs Minister, Gen. Jeje Odong said during the launch of the passports.