Police have finally arrested the 24-year-old builder who kidnapped and later killed his boss’ children after being paid part of the ransom money he had requested for.

John Kakongolo, also known as John Isma Nsamba a builder at the home of Hassan Barigye, 33 at Lwamata “B” village, Lwamata Town Council, Kiboga District kidnapped and killed his three daughters including Shurat Mutesi, 4, Nusura Ayebare, 7 and Asina Natukunda,10.

However, according to police spokesperson, Fred Enanga, Kakongolo was arrested earlier today after being found hiding in the nearby Kyankwanzi district.

“He was arrested from a hiding place in Bukwiri village, Butemba town council, Kyankwanzi,” Enanga said in a statement, adding that the suspect had confessed to orchestrating the gruesome murder of the three children.

“He admitted involvement in the triple murder together with Allan Mawanda who was earlier arrested. He said he murdered the victims after an apparent ransom of shs500,000 was paid and for fear that they knew him and would reveal his identity.”

After the kidnap, Kakongolo demanded a five million ransom and was paid shs500,000 but he later killed all the three children whose throats were found slit.

The police mouthpiece said on arrest, the suspect further confessed that his personal vendetta with the deceased’s dad came after their dad refused to pay a debt of shs500,000 after constructing one of his houses.

Enanga said the suspect and one of his accomplices will be charged with three counts of kidnap and murder whereas four other suspects will face charges related to being accessories to the murder.

“We are evaluating the information provided to determine the credibility of his statement whereas further arrangements are being made to recover the murder weapon and reconstruct the scenes in place,”Enanga said.