The Legal and Parliamentary Affairs committee has finalized writing the long awaited report on the five constitutional amendment bills and they will soon be tabled on the floor of Parliament for debate and passing.

According to the chairperson of the committee Jacob Oboth Oboth, the views of the stakeholders that appeared before the committee have been considered in the report.

The bills are: Presidential Amendment Bill 2019, Parliamentary Elections Amendment Bill 2019, Local Government Elections Amendment Bill 2019, Electoral Commission Amendment Bill 2019 and the Political Parties and Organization Amendment Bill 2019.

Without going into the merits and demerits of the report, Oboth Oboth said part of the views of the stakeholders that appeared before the committee have all been considered in the final report.

The vice chairperson of the NRM Caucus Solomon Silwany said after tabling the report on the electoral reforms, the caucus will sit and come up with a unified position.