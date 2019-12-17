As the festive season draws near, the police and sister security agencies have intensified operations to eliminate criminals and ensure peace and order.

Police said that the operations have so far netted nine suspects from Kampala Metropolitan North belonging to a gang that has been terrorizing areas of Kawempe, Kasangati, Mukono, and Entebbe among other areas.

The gang is said to have been operating in different areas around Kampala Metropolitan, with bases in Bakuli and Rubaga division.

The gang is said to have engaged in a number of robberies and house break-in in and around Kampala.

“They were arrested with pangas and a number of assorted items used to break doors. A number of household items including television sets were recovered. Nine were arrested and others still at large and the police are hunting for them,” said police spokesperson Fred Enanga.

Police said gang leader Farouq Ssejjemba was killed when he has caught red-handed breaking into a house in Kiteezi. His colleague Tumusiime Rodgers was also injured.

In other news the police has intensified the search for suspects accused of aggravated defilement.

One of them, Lubega Denis of Nansan is suspected to have defiled a four year old.

Kizza Farouq and Ssembuusi Godfrey are also being hunted for defilement.

Police said it is also looking for a one John Kakongoro who is suspected to have kidnapped and killed three children belonging to Barigye Hassan a resident of Lwamata in Kiboga district