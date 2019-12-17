President Yoweri Museveni has directed the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning along with that of Public Service to implement enhanced monthly payment of Shs.15 million to lecturers that teach science subjects in public universities.

Museveni was speaking to the leadership of the Forum of Academic Staff of Public Universities (FASPU) at State House, Entebbe. The 1st Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Janet Museveni, State Minister for Planning, David Bahati, that of State for Public Service, David Karubanga and Public Service Permanent Secretary, Catherine Musingwiire, attended the meeting which took place on Saturday 14th December 2019.

“Paying fifteen million shillings to University Professors is considered one of the core issues of the government’s proactive management of university lecturers to boost science and technology development. My approach is to make university science subjects lecturers stable to teach and produce more good quality products for the country. They are not many. Let’s finish this commitment with them once and for all,” he said.

Mr. Museveni informed the meeting that Africa was colonized because it lacked knowledge of science and technology. While colonialists were applying scientific gunpowder to conquer Africans, he added, the Africans were still using spears, bows, and arrows because they lagged behind in technology.

“Concentrating on giving attention to scientists in terms of remuneration, enhances science and technology development in the country,” he observed.

Public Service Permanent Secretary, Catherine Musingwiire, informed the meeting that her Ministry has earmarked Shs.179 billion to pay all lecturers. The amount, she added, also covers science teachers and researchers. She advised the non-academic staff to be patient.

The Forum Chairperson, Rev. Dr. Grace Lubaale, thanked President Museveni for striving to support universities’ academic staff.

“The financial support will also help to carry out research by scientists,” he said.

In September Museveni wrote directing the Public Service minister Wilson Muruli Mukasa to salaries of scientists to the “desired levels”.

He, however, advised the non-academic and non-technical staff, who for years had a longstanding outcry for salary enhancement, to wait until such a time when the country is able to increase their pay.

Referring to an agreed government position, the President directed Mr Mukasa to conclude the issue of pay to government scientists and university teachers.