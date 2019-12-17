The National Resistance Movement has started what they termed as an onslaught to diffuse “lies” by Kyadondo East legislator, cum singer, Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine.

According to Isma Luzige, the chairman for NRM Southern Africa Chapter that is in charge of South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Namibia and Swaziland that fall under the SADC following the endorsement of President Museveni’s 2021 candidate, a series of activities were launched.

“We made a stone breaking statement in the diaspora and the first of its kind to endorse President Museveni as the sole candidate for 2021 elections. We are to carry out a number of activities to canvas support ahead of the 2021 elections,”Luzige said in a statement.

He said, following the “successful” event held at Gallagher Convention Centre, it catapulted a series of activities that will be undertaken by the NRM Diaspora League and will see them move to Turkey, China and Dubai in a bid to canvas support for Museveni.

Last week, there were videos on social media showing an almost empty hall at Gallagher where singer and NRM mobilizer, Moses Ssali, also known as Bebe Cool performed for the party members.

However, Luzige dismissed it as unfounded saying it was fake news.

“One of their members came to the meeting when most of our members had moved out for lunch and took photos and videos of the conference centre. It was total lies that we are going to diffuse when we start mobilizing our supporters,” he said.

He added that the function sent a warning to Bobi Wine’s People Power group that the ruling NRM party still has many supporters.

“Many who had written us off because of their lies were shocked by the number of people we were able to attract at the conference. We are not going to stop. Starting next year, we shall hold a consultative meeting in Mpumalanga as we start our activities.”

Hajji Abbey Walusimbi, the NRM Diaspora League chairman said there is a lot of potential in the diaspora that the ruling party has not tapped into but said they are going to start on the mission.

“There is a lot of potential among people in the diaspora that we want to NRM to start exploiting. We need the party to have strategists as one of the ways to take back the support that had gone to other opposition parties,” Walusimbi said.

“We need to regain our voices and this time much louder through utilizing all channels including social media, radios, TVs and newspapers to spread the NRM gospel.”

He noted that they already have a team of willing cadres that will do the task in Europe, Middle East, America and Asia

“We cannot sit on the fence and let peace ushered in by the NRM fade away. We must fight for what is ours. We must diffuse all those lies being spread by opposition politicians.”

Bobi Wine, who command a large following especially youths and Ugandans in the diaspora recently wrote to the Electoral Commission notifying them that he would be carrying out consultative meetings for his 2021 presidential bid.