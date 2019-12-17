Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) National coordinator and former Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party president, Gen Mugisha Muntu says people power and his party are in the final stage of a coalition talk and soon they will agree on a position.

Muntu announced that his party and People Power are in talks for a working structure that will enhance their coalition ahead of the 2021 elections.

According to Muntu, they need to have an infrastructure and stability so that when the coalition happens, the strength will come from the stability of their partners. He also said his party will field a presidential candidate in the 2021 elections.

“Our focus is to build capabilities to field candidates 100 percent at every level, at sub-county, district level, constituency, and the national flag bearer. But we are also aware there is a need for a coalition, so we will also be working towards a coalition,” he said.

Muntu said that when the coalition happens, they will review the capacity of fielding their candidates to see how best they can jointly operate with the people power coalition.

Muntu advised his former party FDC to concentrate on building the party within if they expect to unseat the regime.

“Much as they look at methods of overthrowing the regime, they must concentrate on what thy build from within the party. A party can only give what it has. FDC must market themselves around that,’ he said.

Muntu is in the Acholi sub-region where he is meeting grassroots leaders for the ANT.

According to the Observer, Muntu’s ANT and Bobi Wine’s People Power have so far met four times regarding the coalition.

“I can’t say that we have reached an agreement yet because Gen Muntu has always insisted that each of the groups continues with its own mobilization strategy, that the agreement will come at a later stage,” a source said.

Interviewed on December 2, Kyagulanyi’s spokesman, Joel Ssenyonyi, toldThe Observerthat the engagements are still ongoing.

“We are still in the kitchen cooking but time is coming soon when we shall let the country know what we have agreed on,” Ssenyonyi said.

Sulaiman Kakaire, the ANT deputy spokesman, said, “There have been engagements between ANT and other formations for purposes of expanding the democratic space but some of the discussions in those meetings are not for media consumption yet. We shall inform you at an appropriate time whatever is necessary.”