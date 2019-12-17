Kenya over the weekend won 2019 Serena golf junior championship after emerging victorious in seven categories at the Serena golf course.

Uganda only won one category.

Over 50 junior golfers played three days Serena junior tournament at the Serena Kigo Golf Course.

The tournament attracted participants from Kenya, Sweden, China, US, and South Africa competing in age groups of seven, under, 8-9 years, 10-12 and 13 years and above in both boys’ and girls’ categories.

Nathan Ngw’eno from Kenya topped 13 Years and above with 220 points collected over three days. He was followed his fellow Kenya Wasim Ali with 222 points.

Another Kenyan Alyssa Jamal topped the girls of 13 years above with 250 points followed by Nampa Bless from Uganda with 219 points.

In the boys category of 10-12 years, Junaid Manji collected 228 points to top the group followed by Ally Is-haq with 243 points all from Kenya.

And in the girls category of 10-12 years, Audrey Gachora from Kenya got 302 points to top the group while Ugandan Pauline kagoro came second with 311 points.

Banza Matsiko got 119 points to win boys 8-9 year category and was followed by Aidan Gachora from Kenya who got 135 points.

Kenyan Nkini Pasha topped girls 8-9 year category with 148 points followed by Ugandan Danelle Kawalya with 167.