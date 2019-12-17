Three prominent NRM MPs were last month conned at least Shs 300 million by someone who claimed he had connections at State House was close to President Museveni.

The Rogue has been told that the three MPs were contacted by the conman sometime in August.

We have been told that the conman, a one Kikubamutwe, had camped in the parliamentary corridors waiting to execute his mission.

Sources told us that he first did his research and decided to zero down on the three MPs largely because they had shown a zeal to be in cabinet.

One of the MPs hails from Buganda, another from Busoga while the last, a female, comes from Ankole.

We have been told that Kikubamutwe first approached the legislator from Buganda and assured him how he had heard his name being discussed at State House as a potential member of the cabinet.

The conman then showed the MP his identity card to prove that he was connected to State House.

To assure the MP further, he made a phone call and started speaking in the language that is widely used at State House.

The MP got interested and asked Kikubamutwe what he needed to do next.

Kikubamutwe told the MP to provide his CV. He said he will communicate to him later.

The conman then approached the other two legislators and used the same approach. They also gave him their CVs.

After about two weeks, he contacted each of them individually and suggested that they meet outside parliament, preferably at a five-star hotel.

He told the MP from Buganda that his CV had been vetted by intelligence and endorsed.

The only trouble, he said, was that to go through the last layer of vetting, he needed to oil the big people.

“What do you mean by oiling them?” the MP asked.

“Give them some money,” the conman replied without batting an eye-lid.

“How much?” the MP asked

“Shs 150 million,” Kikubamutwe responded.

“That is too much. Tell them to reduce,” the MP pleaded.

“That is too little considering how much you are going to earn as minister including all the deals that will come your way,” Kikubamutwe countered.

“I will make Shs 100 million,” the MP pleaded and Kikubamutwe relented.

He then played the same trick on the two other MPs who all agreed to give him Shs 100 million each.

He said he needed all the money upfront because without it, the big bosses will not act.

The MP from Buganda sold a piece of land he had just acquired in a prime area and raised the money.

The MP from Busoga took a loan from a bank while the female MP somehow got the money.

As for the female MP, she also promised the conman the other “goods” if her name appears on the new cabinet list.

After he got the money, Kikubamutwe disappeared and switched off his phones. They remained hopeful because he had assured them that their names would be on the list.

It was not until Saturday, December 14 when President Museveni announced the reshuffle that it dawned on the MPs that they had been conned. None of them made it to the list.

The Rogue is a satirical column that runs every TUESDAY on the Nile Post.

