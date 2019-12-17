Former intelligence operative Charles Rwomushana has said that Besigye’s relevance to the opposition is extinct.

Rwomushana was speaking as a standing panelist on the one on one show broadcast by NBS Television earlier today.

According to Rwomushana, the opposition does not have the capacity to unseat president Museveni even when they come with a complete coalition. He says that the opposition only has the disgruntled Ugandans who are the same throughout, while none of them has been able to efficiently tap into the support of President Museveni.

“Opposition leaders will always be dealing with Ugandans who are trying to show they no longer love president Museveni, all these leaders are struggling to own such people, the reason their discussions are premised on who is a mole and who isn’t. Some fight so hard to have police arrest them s they can prove themselves, that is the other reason why Muntu is viewed as Museveni loyalist, he has failed to get arrested,” Rwomushana said.

The former government spy said that time and again, opposition leaders have failed to sway people from Museveni and this has condemned them to irrelevance. He gave an example of Forum for Democratic Change strong man Dr. Kizza Besigye whom he said was of relevance a decade back but has since fizzled.

“Besigye was relevant then because he came from the NRM with some people and indeed it happened. On the percentage of opposition then, Besigye came with an addition, but is he still able to add more support, NO, he does not have the capacity,” Rwomushana said.

He, however, added that Besigye is only relevant because he helps the opposition to retain a certain supporter base and that is why he is still a factor.

Can Opposition front a single candidate?

Rwomushana claims that opposition can front a single candidate if they have the capacity to make 51 percent of the vote.

He, however, said that Museveni is most likely to win the election by over 50 percent, which means that the opposition must be ready to look for solutions to obstacles that Museveni is most likely to put in their way.

“What will the opposition do when Museveni gets 50 percent and he wants more through rigging?”

The Issue of Robert Kyagulanyi?

Rwomushana claims that covering the country during campaigns is an uphill task. He said that People Power founder Robert Kyagulanyi should be ready for a real task in traversing the country.

There are several factors that come into play during campaigns, for example, we have a parish in Kabale where media does not reach, by the time they vote, those people know only two candidates.

By nature, Ugandans don’t vote for three candidates, they vote only two people on the ballot. Besigye has an advantage, but by that time he will be weakened because the same opposition is fighting him.

The EC

According to Rwomushana, the Electoral Commission will not oversee an election to be won by the opposition. The EC is just what it is, those are Museveni’s people, there is nothing that will change.