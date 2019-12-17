Anti- corruption activists have returned the once-famous Black Monday campaign to fight against the increasing corruption levels.

Speaking at the relaunch of the campaign in Kampala on Monday, Xavier Ejoyi said because corruption has reached “unprecedented” levels in the country through the reinvigorated campaign, they intend to awaken the public to stand up against all forms of corruption.

“Unfortunately as citizens we tend to massage the problem and place out faith in the corrupt to fight it. This is an attempt by the citizens to reclaim the fight against corruption. This movement is intended to arouse anger in citizens that it is not normal for citizens to die because money meant for medicine has been stolen,”Ejoyi said.

“Citizens should know it is not normal to die in accidents because money for one layer of the road was eaten. We need to rise up and question. We need to be angry that this is not a normal situation.”

He said as bonafide citizens of this country, Ugandans ought to stand up against corruption by taking over the lead in the fight against corrupt but not delegating it to their leaders.

“Corruption has been normalized as there is no shame by the corrupt. We cannot continue relying on the corrupt to fight corruption in the country.”

Rev Father Gaetano Batanyenda said the new campaign will ensure all government officials are accountable to members of the public.

“Isolate every thief who has been implicated in any corruption scandal by not inviting them to your weddings, fundraising events, burials and boycott their businesses. Stop praising them in places like churches but also tell them openly how feel about your stolen money,” Gaetano said.

He said through the reignited collective efforts by all Ugandans, the fight against corruption will be won.

Former Minister of Ethics and integrity Miria Matembe appreciated civil society organizations for the revival of the Black Movement as a way of helping in the fight against corruption.

The development comes a few weeks after government organized a grand walk led by President Museveni as a way of highlighting the gains made in the fight against corruption but also announce new plans by government to fight the vice.

Speaking during the function, Museveni said he has always received many reports about people, who are mandated to fight corruption but are involved in corrupt practices.

“I monitor your groups and the people who bribe you come and tell me. I do not have enough evidence yet to arrest you. But I know many of you are corrupt. If you see I have not yet arrested you, don’t think you are safe. I am just still looking for enough evidence,” Museveni said.

He insisted that government officials are the most corrupt because there is poor supervision among the institutions.

Museveni has said that many people are corrupt but are pretending to be holy, a thing he said is not good.

“Many people here are corrupt but are pretending,” he said.