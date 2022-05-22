Stanbic Bank has committed shs 100 million towards tree planting to mark Uganda’s National Tree Planting Day in partnership with Ministry of Water and Environment, National Forestry Authority and

Uganda Breweries Limited, TotalEnergies and other private sector and development partners.

For the first time ever, the target is to plant a total of one million trees across the country on the same day.

“In response to the challenges affecting society, including environmental degradation, we believe we can play a key role by participating in the restoration and protection of our natural forests and promote greater foliage cover across the country,” said Stanbic Bank’s Head of Sustainability, Cathy Adengo.

Speaking at the same function, Vice President Jessica Alupo said government is committed towards ensuring the replenishing of the environment.

“We are proud to see the private sector in partnership with government in a critical initiative that will address our country’s environmental concerns. Uganda’s international obligations per the Bonn Challenge where the government pledged to restore 2.5million hectares of degraded landscapes by 2030 will be through forest protection, afforestation and sustainable biomass production measures under Uganda’s Nationally Determined Contributions,”Alupo said.

She hailed private sector partners like Stanbic bank who are contributing to the cause in a bid to meet the national obligations to tackle climate change.

Under the patronage of the Ministry of Water and Environment, the campaign themed

“Running Out of Trees(ROOTs)” that has been running for the past two years, has managed to bring on board several partners from the private sector.

These have purchased and supported planting and mapping of trees and during 2021 they planted over 31million trees.

Stanbic has been supporting the campaign by purchasing tree seedlings which are then distributed to different schools to sensitize students on environmental conservation and sustainable development.

According to an inventory done by the National Forestry Authority in 2019, Uganda has lost half its forestry cover in the past 30 years alone, from 4.9 million Hectares to 2.5 million Hectares.

For Context, the population of Uganda in 1990 was estimated to be about 17.5 million by the World Bank and currently stands at over 48 million, projected to be at 74 million in 2040 according to a World Bank Economic Update of 2020.

Last year, Stanbic Bank in partnership with TotalEnergies and Roofings Group announced a tripartite partnership to support at least 250 secondary schools to plant 150,000 fruit trees.

Employees of the bank and TotalEnergies were expected to plant a third of the seedlings.

It is envisaged that by way of such campaigns, Uganda will be able to contribute to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and affirm its national obligations to plant 200 million trees by 2026.