The country has registered yet another accident in which two people died on the spot as the vehicle they were moving in had a tyre burst .

The accident according to the Traffic Police spokesperson, Faridah Nampiima happened at Kafu bridge when a Isuzu forward registration number UAW 416E carrying charcoal from Gulu towards Kampla burst one of its tyres.

“The car had a tyre burst and lost control, overturning at Kafu Bridge Killing two people on spot and critically injuring other two,” Nampiima said.

She noted that the injured have been rushed to Kiryandongo hospital for medical attention whereas the deceased’s bodies have also been taken to the same hospital’s mortuary for postmortem examination.

This is yet another fatal accident on Ugandan roads that has claimed lives as accidents have gone up in the past two months.

The latest police annual crime report released on Wednesday indicated that 17443 road accidents happened in 2021, an increase of 42% from the 12249 reported the previous year.

There was also a 14% increase in the number of people killed in 2021 to 4159 from 3663 in 2020.

Accidents have gone up this year with 176 people so far killed in just one month of May whereas 659 have been left injured.

This trend of affairs is a cause of worry for authorities and Ugandans at large.

It remains to be seen what will be done to help reduce the accidents, most of which are fatal.