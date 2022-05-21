The Summit is expected to attract more than 200 participants from Uganda and DRC, seek to open up new business frontiers as well consolidate trade relations between Uganda and DR Congo through discussions of business linkages, trade fairs and engagements between governments and businesses during the 10 days in the DRC.

The Summit is jointly organized by the Private Sector Foundation Uganda (PSFU),Uganda National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (UNCCI), Uganda Manufacturers Association (UMA), in partnership in the Government of the Republic of Uganda’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Cooperative (MTIC), Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of East African Community Affairs (MEACA), Uganda Export Promotion Board (UEPB), Uganda Investment Authority (UIA), The Presidential Advisory Committee on Export and Industrial Development (PACIED).

The Minister of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives will lead the Uganda trade delegation to DR Congo, which will include government officials and Private Sector members.

DRC was formally admitted into the EAC Regional Bloc on March 29, 2022, bringing together a market size of more than 250 million people.

Speaking ahead of the Summit, the PSFU chief executive officer, Mr. Stephen Asiimwe, said the entry of DRC into the East African Community now provides the Uganda business community with an opportunity to trade in a market that has a population of more than 90 million people. The Uganda business community, he said, was yet to take full advantage of the opportunities that arise out of DR Congo, noting that it is also important to engage in high levels of innovation and creativity to diversify exports beyond food commodities and informal cross border trade.