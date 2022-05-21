A total of eight local air operators including Uganda Air Cargo have made presentations to the board of the air services licencing committee of the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA) in a bid to have them issued with air service licenses.

In a public hearing held at Sheraton Hotel Kampala on Friday, Uganda Air Cargo, Entebbe Airways, KAFTC trading as BAR Aviation and Samaritan’s Purse International defended their applications for renewal of their air service licences.

On the other hand, Safari Air International (AAA) Limited, Panafric Aviation Limited, DOTT Services Limited and Aberdair Aviation Uganda Limited explained to the aviation body the urge to have them given licences to operate air services.

The chairperson of the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority board of director, retired Justice Steven Kavuma who chaired the meeting described the public hearing as a regulatory requirement before licencing any operator in the aviation sector.

“Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA), under Section 6 (2) of the CAA Act Cap. 354 is responsible for the licensing of air transport services. This is a regulatory requirement that any air operator intending to commence commercial operations has to apply to UCAA for an operating license also known as an Air Services License (ASL),”Justice Kvuma said.

Describing the hearing as impressive to the board, he said they would soon give their verdict to the eight airlines.

“I am very optimistic that such public hearings will ensure more players join the aviation industry. We are fast recovering from Covid and we are improving on selling the aviation image of Uganda outside. We are involving many other stakeholders and the future is very bright. Our intention is to make Uganda the regional hub in the aviation industry,” he said.

The Uganda Civil Aviation Authority Deputy Director General, Olive Lumonya, said following the reopening of the economy, the aviation industry has achieved promising results at a terrific speed.

According to Vianney Luggya, Public Affairs Manager for UCAA, the function was in line with provisions of the CAA Act.

“We currently have a total of 24 domestic scheduled and non-scheduled air operators conducting flights within Uganda and within the region and we also have 17 international air operators in and out of Uganda. Having new operators applying to join and others requesting to have their licences renewed is good for our aviation industry,” Luggya noted.

He explained that have more operators in the country’s airspace is a blessing since it means more passengers and cargo traffic which bring in revenue.

Applicants

Of those for renewal, Uganda Air Cargo Corporation, Samaritan’s Purse International Relief and KAFTC trading as BAR Aviation seek for extension of licences for scheduled and non-scheduled cargo and passenger air services whereas Entebbe Airways wants to continue with its non-scheduled passengers charter.

On the other hand, Panafric Aviation Limited, DOTT Services Limited and Aberdair Aviation Uganda Limited want to be allowed to start non-scheduled private and passenger air services in Uganda’s airspace.

For Safari Air International (AAA) Limited wants a new licence to operate scheduled and non-scheduled domestic, passenger and cargo air services with its three aircraft.