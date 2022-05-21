Men moan! It is not weird. It is not out of space. It is the sexiest thing any man can give to a woman that is putting in the work.

Women love men who moan during sex. You have to cheer her on. Otherwise, she will not feel the effect of what she is doing to your body.

Men hate logs in bed. They need an active belle. They need a woman who knows when to return the favor. When a man has taken his time to pleasure you, take some time to pleasure him.

Most men don’t know how sensitive their nipples are because all you do is get in there like a Princess and expect him to do all the work. The way his tongue on your nipples makes you wet is how your tongue on his nipples will make him hard.

That electric power you feel go down your spine every time his tongue slightly touches your nipple is exactly how he will feel when you return the favor.

The thing about their nipples, though, is that they need a little bit more teeth and a squeeze. Just there at the border of pain and pleasure, and the only way you will ever know is if your man moans.

Moaning is not just about hissing. It is about those words that come out in ecstasy. The; don’t stop, keep it right there for a minute, I love what you’re doing with your tongue, and oh my love, that feels like heaven.

When you are done with his nipples, hold him down. As you move to the southern part with your tongue, pose for a minute and play with the area around the umbilical. Swipe your tongue around that circular part and watch him go to heaven and back.

You will feel his throbbing cobra in between your breasts. A sexy monster of a woman will know that at that moment, that beast should stand in between her breasts and massage away as it awaits her tongue.

So the moaning at that moment is not just about your tongue around the umbilical area. It is about how your breasts feel around his beast.

It is about the way your body looks from that angle. It is all about presentation. If no sound comes out of his mouth at the moment like that, dress up and leave.

As you blow him up, a man should be able to say things to you that make you want to swallow. No woman has gag reflexes when the right song is being sung. No woman will feel how deep down her throat you are when you are moaning for her.

A man that moans is life. Sex is a very intimate thing. If you are not ready to learn, put in the work and make sure the other person walks away feeling like they have done their very best, then do not engage. No amount of money will beat a man that moans.

The cowgirl position is the ultimate style that comes right after blowing your man. Men think that because a woman has been concentrating on them, they have run dry. That’s where the man’s moaning comes in.

If you are moaning for your woman when they are working your body, they will want you. They will and should be wet enough so that you don’t have to feel the need to turn them back on.

It comes out of her mouth right into the other mouth. It’s all about eating and being eaten, dear. Feel every bit of it.

That first slide in should be the slowest thing you do in every session. Women end up tearing some skin on his machine gun because they just want to jump on it. Slow down. He is there for you. Sex is all about timing.

Take it slow on his machine gun as you make that first slide in. Hold that machine gun head with a kegel and let him first feel the fire. Make him cry. Make him beg to get in. Let go and repeat for every inch of him. If he doesn’t moan at that stage cum and go.

These are not Miss D things. This is how sex should be. If you are going to take time off to enjoy this game, make sure it is worth every minute. Every man deserves to feel like a king. Start with his body and work upwards.

No man will experience great sex and still ask what you bring to the table. You bring greatness, baby. You make him scream and beg for more. You make him ask where you have been all his life. You make him look forward to getting a moment with you. You make him make sounds he never knew he had in him.

Till next time, a man that moans is the sexiest beast you can ever ride.