The Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Maj. Gen. Tumusiime Katsigazi on Friday presided over the pass-out ceremony of 193 gazetted officers.

The officers have been on a three-month Station Command Course at Police Training School in Kabalye, Masindi.

Speaking at the pass-out ceremony, the DIGP urged the officers to use the knowledge and skills acquired to improve service delivery to the communities they serve.

He also warned the officers against engaging in any acts of corruption and bribery – urging them to be professional while conducting their police duties.

“The outlook of an officer determines the professionalism in you. How do you respond to public complaints from society? Customer care. The way you interact with the public. Your conduct,” said Katsigazi.

He noted that the public will only give respect to Police when the institution conducts itself in a professional manner.

Katsigazi also stressed the need for capacity building for both human and non human resource, through continued managerial courses especially for mid level managers.

The DIGP noted that the police will intensify conducting courses and retraining for officers.