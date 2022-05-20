The president of Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), Patrick Amuriat has vowed that his party will do whatever it takes to stop the commander of Land Forces, Muhoozi Kainerugaba from taking the country’s highest political office.

Amuriat made the vow on Thursday while addressing leaders of Greater Arua districts.

In his message, Amuriat accused president Museveni of wanting to rule the country like a monarchy by ‘fronting’ his son Muhoozi as his successor.

He said that Museveni needs to keep in mind that the country belongs to all Ugandans and that the power to choose the next president belongs to all, not his family.

“I want to pass a strong message to Mr. Kaguta Museveni, Uganda is not a monarchy, Uganda is not the property of his family.” Amuriat said.

The FDC president further launched attacks at Muhoozi by accusing the first son of using his countrywide birthday bashes to pursue his ‘political ambitions’.

Amuriat told Muhoozi to stop assuming that he can rule this country saying they won’t allow him achieve that.

“So if Muhoozi thinks he will just run around the country, spending our tax money, celebrating birthdays that are not useful to us. He should stop dreaming. We shall not allow him to become president of this country,” Amuriat said.