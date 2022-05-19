The Inspector General of Government (IGG) Beti Kamya has reportedly checked into hospital after she suffered a “sudden excruciating pain in her heart.”

This has been revealed by COSASE chairperson Joel Ssenyonyi, who said that he received a message from the IGG’s daughter that her mother was not well.

The IGG had earlier been summoned to appear before COSASE on issues surrounding the wrangles at the Land Commission, where she served as Minister for Lands.

But Ali Munira, the spokesperson of the IGG dismissed reports that Kamya had been “rushed” to hospital.

“No, she was not rushed to hospital, she just went for a check-up herself,” Munira told this reporter.

She said Kamya has already checked out of hospital, and is currently at home, as she continues to recover from the health scare.

Last week, MPs sitting on the Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and Enterprises (COSASE) summoned Kamya over payment of six claimants who were being compensated through the Uganda Land Commission (ULC) on her orders when she was still the Minister of Lands.

COSASE is currently investigating the controversial Shs 10.6 billion supplementary that has been queried by the Auditor General in his June 30, 2021 report.

The Auditor General said that this supplementary was irregularly awarded to ULC.