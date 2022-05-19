The state minister for Karamoja Affairs and MP, Agnes Nandutu has revealed that she was diagnosed with a blood clot in one of her lungs.

Last month, several reports indicated that Nandutu had been admitted to a medical facility after allegedly falling in a bathroom.

Reporters further suggested earlier this month that she was in a critical condition, although she was quick to rubbish these off in a short video that circulated online.

Last week, Nandutu, who is the Bududa Woman MP made her first appearance in Parliament since the reports.

She clarified that she had been diagnosed with a blood clot, although she was now fine and healthy.

“I want to clarify that I did not fall in the bathroom. I just felt dizziness and on diagnosis, I was found with a blood clot in one of my lungs, which was treated,” Nandutu said.

Nandutu also appreciated the Ministry of Health, Jane Ruth Aceng, Speaker of Parliament Anita Among and fellow MPs who she said were so helpful during her treatment.

She also thanked God and medics at Mulago Hospital, who she said were the best in the country.

“Blood clot in the lungs is not something easy, but the doctors did their best and found it, treated me and I am now fine and fresh,” she said.

“I am back and ready to perform my duties. I am alive, I will not die,” she said.

Nandutu also encouraged fellow MPs to take regular medical checkups, saying that the machinery is available.