The leader of the National Unity Platform(NUP) Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine, has lashed out at the commander of Land Force, Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba for calling him his brother.

This followed a cartoon shared by Muhoozi which was captioned, “Me and my young brother Kabobi arguing over who can fill my father’s shoes! Thanks the best artist in Uganda [Kintu].”

In reply, Kyagulanyi wrote: “I am not your brother and I am not competing for your father’s shoes. You are entitled to Museveni’s shoes, cows and even his hat. One mistake you make is to think that Uganda is one of your father’s properties for you to inherit.”

Kyagulanyi has on several times described the first son’s comments on twitter as an embarrassment to men and women in uniform.

Muhoozi, the First Son and a serving military officer, first accused Bobi Wine of wearing red attire, saying he was trying to be a soldier with absolutely no training.

He was responding to journalist Andrew Mwenda’s comment about the manner in which security agencies arrested Bobi Wine in Kalangala district where he had gone to campaign and flew him back to Kampala.

When Kyagulanyi announced that he would run for president, Muhoozi tweeted he was still an amateur and claimed he could help the opposition leader learn politics.

In the past one month, several birthday parties have been organised to celebrate Muhoozi’s 48th birthday which some analysts have said could signal the unofficial declaration of his presidential bid.