The Speaker of Parliament Anita Among has warned a section of MPs that are planning to stage a demonstration when the debate on the coffee deal comes up on the floor that their plans are known.

Among revealed that she had learnt of the said demonstration planned by some MPs to deter the debate but said their scheme will not succeed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I want to give this strong warning, I have heard that there are members who want to demonstrate during the debate on the coffee report. Those who are coming in with T- shirts, I am waiting. I am aware; I even know where the T -shirts are. I am warning members that if I see that kind of demonstration I will stop the report,” Among said.

Parliament is today set to debate the report authored by the committee on trade chaired by Mbarara City South MP Mwine Mpaka on the controversial coffee agreement signed between the government of Uganda and Uganda Vinci Coffee Company Ltd (UVCC), an Italian private company to add value on the country’s coffee beans and promote its export.

ADVERTISEMENT

President Museveni was recently presented with the report and gave a greenlight for parliament to debate it.