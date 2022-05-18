At least Shs 400 billion has been earmarked by government in order to enhance the salary of health workers across the country next financial year.

This was revealed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Finance, Ramathan Ggoobi at the launch of the budget month at the Uganda Media Centre.

“Government of Uganda has provided in the next Budget over shs 400 billion to enhance the salaries and wages of health workers and other scientists,” Ggoobi revealed.

The announcement comes at a time when medics in the line of allied health professionals across the country have announced industrial action over government’s failure to enhance their pay.

Dr. Patrick Alibu who is the chairperson of the Allied Health Professionals’ Association Alliance said on Monday that they want the salary for a diploma holder to be Shs 3m instead of the current Shs 1.2m.

These also also want a certificate holder’s salary to be enhanced from Shs 600,000 to Shs 1.2 million.

Science teachers in government schools are also on strike over unfulfilled presidential pledges.

Addressing journalists on Tuesday, Ggoobi said that the science teachers will also be catered for in the Budget.

“Science teachers will also be catered for in this first phase of increments. This has been provided for,” Ggoobi stressed.

Finance Minister Matia Kasaija warned against protests saying that these will not solve anything.

“Striking is not a solution because you will not create more resources by striking. The best thing is to come and we discuss, we show you.. because there is a program,” Kasaija said.

Kasaija added that salary enhancement will be done gradually for all categories of public servants.