By David Serumaga

Just a few weeks ago after commending the Chief Justice, His Lordship Alfonse Owuny Dollo and businessman Hajji Hamis Kiggundu for taking a right path of settling their differences with Buganda Kingdom good-naturedly, some individuals within the Kingdom have come up to resurrect Ham-Buganda disputes something which does not portray the good image of the Kingdom

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s unfortunate that the Buganda we love wholeheartedly and aim to keep protecting is pushing its sons and daughters away.

Let me assume that Ham was frauded while buying the Kigo Land but he accepted to settle matters peacefully because as a Muganda, he preferred not to engage in any fight with his Kabaka he loves most.

ADVERTISEMENT

In doing this, like any other loyal subjects of our beloved Kabaka, he decided to quit the Kigo land because he does not want to underlook the Kingdom and Kabaka at large like it is said in Buganda that “Kabaka tatunulwa mukamwa’’.

However, according to a letter from the Commissioner Land Registration, this office received a complaint from K&K Advocates with S&L Advocates asserting that they are working on behalf of the Kabaka of Buganda to the effect that Ham’s freehold titles issued on Instruction of Wakiso District Land Board were illegally created over the existing earlier Mailo titles.

These details led us to understand that Ham had also responded to the said letter through his lawyer of Muwema & Co. Advocates to seek for more clarity from the complainant and the survey report.

All these letters circulating on social media do not build our lovely Kingdom but rather continue to expose a few people working within the Kingdom but with hidden interests.

If Ham made a decision to stop any development on the said land and leave it for Kabaka, why would a few people allege that they are working on his behalf to resurrect land issues which were settled outside court?

In 2017, I wrote an opinion in the print media reporting and exposing the dishonest activities done by a few people claiming to be workers of Buganda Land Board officials (then) who were destabilizing and evicting the fellow Baganda from Kabaka’s land using Kabaka’s name.

Their main scam slogan was “Kabaka asiimye okutwala ettaka’’, meaning that the King had been pleased to take back his land and that Kabaka had sent these people to effect it.

Such illegal activities happened in Kayunga, Nakaseke and Luweero district but none of BLB officials came up to condemn such acts not until residents in Luweero went violent to an extent of burning a grader.

It’s my complaints in the media and the public outcry that forced the Buganda Katikkiro, Owek. Charles Peter Mayiga to act and streamline the activities of BLB.

Up to now, mafia using the Kingdom’s name disappeared and the Kabaka’s subjects are at peace.

However, I wouldn’t want to call it a case of ‘Kabaka vs Ham’ because it’s not there, though a few mafia are fueling it.

We call upon Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga to intervene and solve this issue for once and for all because as Baganda we are entitled to protect and build our kingdom.

By doing this, we promote unity and love to all Baganda and others who stay and work in Buganda.

We have had fellow Baganda who have come up publicly and disrespected our king but we can not do anything because our king has encouraged us to remain peaceful .

How in this matter, a few mafia with hidden agendas is dragging our king into land issues which were resolved but want to portray the kingdom as an enemy to its people like Ham.

Like we say in Luganda that ‘’Akuba owuwe, akuba awumba’’, let us be human and aim to have total reconciliation because no one in Buganda would wish to have an exchange with the king.

If Ham remained humble and respectful to the king, why would those claiming to be Buganda officials want to push a fellow Muganda to the wall.

Owek. Katikkiro please save us and intervene in this matter because the mafia who used to disturb Kabaka’s subjects using Buganda Land Board (then) might have resurfaced.

Ssabasajja Kabaka Awangaale

David Serumaga

[email protected]