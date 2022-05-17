MoTIV in Industrial Area, Kampala will next week host the first ever hair and beauty expo to be held between May 27 and 30,2022 organisers have said.

Organised by Eminent Brandz Limited and Motiv (hosting partner) but also sponsored by Movit Products Limited and Stanbic Bank Uganda ,the hair and beauty expo will gather brands from the beauty industry chain to exhibit their products to the public.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our vision is to uplift and maintain the best practice & standards in the beauty industry through inspiring, educating and elevating cosmetology professionals, students and entrepreneurs,” said Hunter Nsubuga, the Public Relations Officer for Eminent Brandz Limited.

“This event will be a platform to showcase craftsmanship, talent, celebrate excellence and bring together Uganda’s beauty industry professionals and stakeholders for the cause of uplifting and maintaining the best practice and standards in the industry.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Carol Kagezi, the Community Programs Manager at MoTIV , the three day expo will bring together investors, consumers, distributors and everyone involved in the hair and beauty business in the country.

“We are bringing the beauty industry’s ecosystem together in one place to network and provide a platform to exhibit talent, honor excellence, and bring beauty stakeholders together,”Kagezi said.

Organisers also said during the expo, there will be awards to the best exhibitors.