A court in Kigali has dropped a rape charge against the Miss Rwanda pageant organiser but said he will be prosecuted for other alleged sex crimes.

The court on Monday also denied Dieudonné Ishimwe bail following his arrest late last month.

Mr Ishimwe was accused of rape, soliciting or offering sexual favours and harassment against the pageant contesters.

He denied all the charges last week.

The judge said there was insufficient evidence to charge Mr Ishimwe with rape.

But the judge said the suspect would face charges of soliciting sexual favours and sexual harassment.

The accusations against Mr Ishimwe are among the most discussed topics among Rwandans on social platforms.

The Rwandan government last week suspended the Miss Rwanda beauty pageant following the arrest of its organiser.

Source: BBC