Mali’s military junta says it thwarted an attempted coup last week led by “Western-backed” soldiers.

The alleged foiled coup took place on the night between 11 and 12 May, the junta said in a statement without providing evidence.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement read out on state television on Monday said: “The attempt was thwarted thanks to the vigilance and professionalism of the defence and security forces.”

It did not give details of the alleged coup plotters’ identity and whereabouts, but said they would be handed over to justice.

ADVERTISEMENT

The AFP news agency quoted a military source as saying that about 10 arrests were made.

Mali’s military has seized power twice since August 2020 when it ousted elected President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta, and has been under pressure to return the country to democratic rule.

Source: BBC