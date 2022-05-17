The Director of Research and Graduate Training at Makerere University, Prof. Buyinza Mukadasi has urged Ugandan researchers to always exhibit their works by authoring books that can be read by millions of people as a way of sharing on their knowledge.

“In this country and Africa at large, we work a lot but our work is not exhibited. Our competition is so minimal because we lack art and science of communication and how to send our works to a wider community. There are many colleagues who have conducted several research projects but other than publishing an academic article, I think we don’t have many books authored by them,” Prof. Buyinza said.

He was on Monday speaking during the launch of a book on gender and socio-economic change by the Makerere University School of Women and Gender Studies (SWGS) titled ‘Gender and Socio-Economic Change’ with a focus on the everyday lives of women and men in Uganda.

Prof. Buyinza said Uganda and Africa at large have accumulated a lot of knowledge and understanding that they can only share it with the global readership through authoring books.

He noted that local authors should always be celebrated by the country to encourage them author more books.

Dr.Sarah Ssali, the Dean School of Women and Gender Studies described the publication as a good one in this era of decolonization.

“We are in an era of decolonization where we are talking of locating Africa as a source of knowledge. We are locating Africa as a sight of knowledge generation and not as merely a consumer of knowledge developed elsewhere. This book is proof we can have gender studies which are locally grounded. The book speaks louder than just the articles it has,”Dr.Ssali said.

She noted that beyond the academics piece, the book communicates that gender and gender knowledge exist everywhere, including Africa.

“It is a testament that African gender scholars can also be producers of gender knowledge and it is not only them using and propagating what is foreign. It is a testament we are well situated within the decolonization agenda. We are not only speaking about it.”

Associate Professor Consolata Kabonesa, who is also the Principal Investigator of the Sida-Makerere Bilateral project on gender mainstreaming, was the coordinator of the book.

Speaking on Monday, she said the idea of writing the book was conceived in 2014 and the process of writing started in 2018.

“We didn’t know which book at the time(in 2014)but we said were going to do so. We however went ahead and started on this book in 2018. This book is very crucial for policymakers, development partners, development experts, gender activists, students of gender, and academia .We hope we can author many more books,” Associate Professor Kabonesa said.

About the book

Titled ‘Gender and Socio-Economic Change’ the book focuses on the everyday lives of women and men in Uganda.

The 14 chapter book is divided into three themes; Work and everyday lives, post-conflict and Gender-based violence, and mainstream gender in policy response.

The authors of the book include Professor Consolata Kabonesa, Dr David Mpiima, Dr Fredrick Immanuel Kindi, Dr Victoria Namuggala, Dr Henry Manyire, Dr Evelyn Lutwama Rukundo, Dr May Sengendo, Dr Florence Ebila, Associate Professor Elizabeth Kaase Bwanga, Dr Ronald Sebba Kalyango, Dr Resty Naiga, Dr Euzobia Mugisha Baine, Dr Ruth Nsibirano, late Dr Catherine Pauline Anen and Lydia Namukwaya.