The Law Development Centre(LDC) has suspended its forthcoming 49th graduation ceremony indefinitely over the expiry of the term of the management committee.

Under the LDC Act 1970, the management committee is charged with the administration and management of the LDC and among those duties is to approve the students’ results.

The institution was set to hold its 49th graduation ceremony this week on May 20.

However, according to a communication to parents, guardians and other stakeholders, the forthcoming graduation ceremony has been postponed to a later date that is yet to be announced.

“The ceremony has been postponed because the term of the outgoing management committee expired on April,15, 2022 before the committee could approve the academic results that were being processed,” a communication by the public relations office for LDC says in part.

However, the public relations office says LDC is closely working with the appointing authority to ensure a new management committee is put in place to held run activities of the institution.

“Once the appointment of the committee members is done, which we hope will be very soon, we shall communicate the new graduation date.”

The development comes on the backdrop of a marks scandal that rocked the institution last year.

The scandal saw only 145 of the 1474 students representing only 9% who had passed exams ahead of the 48th graduation ceremony.

Consequently, the over 90% students who had failed the exams to petition the LDC management committee headed by Justice Paul Mugamba.

The management committee consequently directed that the students with errors in marks be issued academic transcripts pending their subsequent graduation this year and issuance of diplomas.

About LDC

The Law Development Centre is the only institution in Uganda that offers the bar course leading to the award of the post-graduate Diploma in Legal Practice.

To this, anyone who graduates with a degree in law must enroll for an eight-month training at the LDC if they wish to work as advocates.

At the end of the eight months, one is awarded a diploma by the LDC

A lawyer cannot practice as an advocate of the High Court in Uganda without the diploma.