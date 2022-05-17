Salam Television concluded the Omumanyi wa Salam 2022 contest over the weekend with Hassan Ssegawa walking away with a brand new Toyota Raum car.

The Omumanyi wa Salam contest that run for a month saw contestants answer tough questions on local and international issues in addition to questions about Islam.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ssegawa emerged the best and won the grand prize of a Raum and Shs 1 million.

Jumah Kakande came second and won a land title while the third Abadallah Kafeero walked away with a motor cycle and the fourth, Ismael Kasozi won himself a flat TV screen.

ADVERTISEMENT

Karim Kaliisa, the managing director Salam Television said after successfully organising the 2022 edition, the 2023 contest is going to be bigger and better with a number of new additions that will give chance to all Ugandans to contest including non Muslims.

“We are going to make sure that we set questions that cut across. Our target is to have everyone including those who have not been to religious schools [participate],” Kaliisa said.

Secondly the 2023 competition will have regional editions with contestants from West Nile, Central region, Northern Uganda, South Western Uganda, Western Uganda and Eastern Uganda all competing equally.

Sheikh Abdnoor Kasule who was the chief judge of the contest said most of the contestants had little knowledge about current affairs and their concentration was mainly on religion. He said this should change because Muslims need to be knowledgeable in all fields.