Police have said by arresting Forum for Democratic Change strongman, Dr.Kizza Besigye last week and keeping sige at his home is meant to ensure he doesn’t cause chaos in the city.

Besigye, the leader of People’s Front for Transition , an opposition political pressure group was arrested on Thursday as he attempted to mobilise Ugandans to rise up against the high cost of living in the country caused by skyrocketing commodity prices..

ADVERTISEMENT

He has since been kept under house arrest by police.

Members of the public and journalists have since been barred from accessing or leaving Besigye’s home in Kasangati in Wakiso district.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing journalists on Monday, Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga said they have learnt of plans by the opposition strongman of organizing processions and assemblies in the city but noted these cannot be allowed to continue because they are unlawful and have not been cleared by security.

“He wants to use the unlawful assemblies and processions as a toll to manifest his discontent against surge in commodity prices and fuel in the country. On a number of occasions we have seen how these processions have violated rights of other members of the society,” Enanga said.

“They have disrupted flow of traffic, looting of shops and roadside stalls, mugging and theft of phones from bystanders and other pedestrians and running battles with security personnel.”

Enanga said in a bid to avoid all this, they had to arrest Besigye but also keep siege at his home until further notice.

Besigye last week questioned the presence of “eight police patrol vehicles and many police officers deployed at my home since Thursday, two of them and a sedan car infront of the gate” saying his visitors and media have not been allowed to access him.

Earlier today, Besigye’s legal team including Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago and Gawaya Tegulle among others was denied access to the four time presidential candidate’s residence in Kasangati.

Speaking on Monday, the police spokesperson noted that they will keep siege at home, noting that in case the opposition strongman needs to hold assemblies and processions, he ought to ask for permission from the Inspector General of Police as enshrined in the Public Order Management Act.

“We therefore call upon Dr.Besigye to respect the rule of law by informing the police three days in advance indicating his plans, date, time, location, size , purpose and other basic information that can justify the basis of his plans and assembly,”Enanga said.

According to the mouthpiece, police will continue using its powers in stopping the unlawful assembling, adding that commanders have been asked to be vigilant and work with politicians who keep their activities within the confines of the law.

“Where there is breach of peace they(commanders) should use lawful and reasonable methods to disperse and disperse any unlawful assemblies.”