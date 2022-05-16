Welcome back, Shawn Kimuli, Next Radio Head of Programming

Thanks to the receptions, Humbling

When did you return to Next Radio and what prompted your decision to give it a go?

At the end of March 2022,

What do you find so appealing about Next Radio? Do you have any specific dreams or ambitions for it?

Well, you very well know Next Radio started long ago, and I was at the frontline. The proprietor, Kin Kariisa had a dream and so remains. While we had certain setbacks, we are stopping at nothing until we become number one. If you look at the talent we have had all along, there is no one in the same space matches up. My dream is to have everyone listen and “feel good” for another day.

What are the first things you have turned around, changed, or planned to change about Next Radio?

This is a tight question, but it’s about good music, good presenters, and flawless programming. This includes daily snappy updates in the form of news etc. The rest, I can’t say because we have codes and competition.

Will you be on air on Next Radio? If yes, with what show, and if no, why not?

I was born for multimedia, and I will be on air after aligning several details. This includes TV. I am old enough to do the right thing. It’s just the beginning. Which show do you want me to do? I am all round, but the space for now is for my talented presenters. (most talented).

What do you think are the most important ingredients that make a good radio host?

Smiles. This I will discuss with you in person.

Are there people you would consider for radio that fall outside the stereotype, and what qualities have you looked for then?

With regard to Dr. Mitch,Details I will share, but I will say he is something.

What do you think about the state of radio in Uganda today?

Radio sound for consumers is distorted but can’t remain that way. Some outlets are driven by emotions yet they fail. After failing, they are lost.

If more education and sensitive information in the form of education, entertainment, and sensitization were disseminated, we could have better “radio.”

Radio has changed and it’s not about frequency nor talent, but “kiki kyotugamba”? No factor is important without political, economic, religious, or social endulge.

What do you see as the future of radio in Uganda and internationally?

We have no choice; the world is and will continue to fall apart.about a small niched population. While we reach out to the immediate audience, it’s important to ensure we have quality contentment to export. A case in point is the Afro App, which is worldwide. “What do you tell them”?

Are you married? Single? How do you balance your personal life with the demands of being a media person?

Not single. Maama Zoe runs me and all of us, Zo Ve and Cy. We live a powerful life. And that’s Fofo.

What do you consider the most useful advice you have ever received and how did it shape you or your outlook on life?

My childhood maxim is “May God bless me”. My mother told me, “Obulama Kyekiklu-Ojo Kuwangulu”. A friend recently told me, “No prayer is useless”. “I re-learn to do the right thing.” I do the right thing is my ultimatum.