Prime minister Robina Nabbanja has advised Basoga to embrace growing fast maturing foods like vegetables and fruits instead of sugarcane in order for the area is to get rid of poverty.

Nabbanja made the remarks during a tour of Bugweri district on Sunday, May 15.

She said people in Busoga are languishing in poverty simply because they have concentrated on growing sugarcane which takes long to mature yet it has been affected by declining produce prices.

Nabbanja charged, “People are crying of poverty in Busoga region just because they have failed to listen to advice from leaders to leave this issue of cane growing.”

The prime minister who wowed crowds after arriving aboard a police helicopter also cautioned the region against land fragmentation.

She urged family members to utilize land given to them by elders for purposes of carrying out commercial agriculture instead of dividing it into small pieces.

She advised, “The family can utilise a big chunk of land to grow crops like maize or beans for purposes of home consumption or commercial solve other domestic needs.”

She revealed that government plans to extend electricity access to to all the sub counties of

Bugweri district before the end of this year enable locals set up income-generating activities improve household incomes.

The third deputy prime minister Rukia Nakadama urged government to solve the problem of compensating locals who have been affected as a result of mining vercumulite in Makuttu sub county.

Nakadama said majority of families in the two sub counties were asked three years ago to vacate their homes pave way for extraction of the mineral but have never been compensated by government.

The LC 5 chairman Bugweri,Hajji Shafiq Muziransa expressed concern over the failure by most associations to receive parish development model funds despite fulfilling all the requirements.

Nabbanja paid a visit to the widow to the late second deputy prime minister Kirunda Kivenjinja in Buwabe village Buyanga sub county.

The widow Rehema Kirunda requested government to provide her with armed guards to protect her and her property from people who have been threatening her. She did not reveal the identities of these people.