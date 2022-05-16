Kansai Plascon on Saturday hosted its dealers from Mbarara and western Uganda to a dinner at the Hotel Triangle in Mbarara.

The dinner, which is held annually, is aimed at celebrating the company’s dealers for their continued dedication to the growth of Plascon as a brand and their unwavering support, even in difficult periods. Below are the pictures from the dinner.

The dinner is also used as a platform where dealers are briefed on the company’s new products, current performance, and projections for the year.

Gumte the managing director, said such events help them interact with their dealers and get to understand the challenges they go through and be able to provide solutions.