Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja has directed suspension of activities by Rwenzori Rare Metals Limited to mine rare earth minerals in the districts of Bugweri, Mayuge and Bugiri.

The directive follows Bugweri district Woman MP, Rachel Magoola’s concerns that government is not visible in educating the residents in the three districts about rare earth minerals and the presence of the alien company on ground.

While raising the matter of national importance on May 12, 2022, Magoola said there were also potential land conflicts brewing due to potential sale of land purported to host the rare minerals.

“The locals have been given a timeline of one month to sign MoUs of their land to an organisation which they are worried about. My prayer is that the ministry comes out and introduces these people officially,” she said.

In response to Magoola’s concerns, the Prime Minister directed that activities by the company be halted. She also directed the Minister for Energy and Minerals to travel to the the three districts to establish the facts.

“Government has come up with a policy to add value to all minerals in the country so that we can have employment for our people,” Nabbanja said.

Last week, Magoola had also requested for stop to interactions between Rwenzori Rare Metals Limited and the residents of the district in which the rare minerals are said to have been discovered.

“It is causing a lot of anxiety and families are fighting against each other over the idea that land is going to be sold for a lot of money. We need protection of the community from this company,” Magoola said.

According to the Directorate of Geological Survey and Mines, Rwenzori Rare Metals Limited was licensed to conduct exploration in the Busoga sub region, where most of Uganda’s deposits lie.

Such rare earth minerals include cerium, dysprosium, erbium, europium, gadolinium, holmium and lanthanum.