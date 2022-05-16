The Mufti of Uganda, Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje, has warned Muslims to refrain from the habit of shouting and chasing away officials who always come to them to deliver messages from the government.

Mubaje made the remarks while speaking at the memorial prayers (Dua) for the late Prince Swaibu Kateregga at Kalangala village in Mukoko, Bukulula County in Kalungu district near Lukaya trading centre over the weekend.

His warning came after the mufti was informed on an incident that occurred during Idd day prayers at Masaka main mosque when a section of errant Muslims shouted down Haruna Kasolo, the State Minister for micro Finance and the area Residence District Commissioner Topista Lule Ssekungu while delivering messages from the government.

Some Muslims said they are tired of empty promises from the government.

“Always emulate Prophet Muhammad whom Allah praised as the most disciplined, be patient, law abiding and be respectful to civil leaders right from lower cadres up to the top national leaders,” Mubaje said.

Mubaje also reminded Muslim clerics to intensify Islamic teachings that inculcate discipline among their followers.

He urged muslims to always exercise self-reflection, live exemplary and disciplined lives that enables them to do Allah’s will.

Mubaje expressed his excitement when he learnt that the late Kateregga was a revert who loved his new faith and donated land to the Muslim community for the construction of a mosque and establishment of other activities that promote Islam.

Mubaje thanked the people who turned up in big numbers especially non-Muslim members of the late Kateregga family.

Topista Lule Ssekungu, the Masaka RDC who spoke earlier, informed the Mufti that they forgave those who misbehaved and urged them to embrace the government poverty alleviation programmes.