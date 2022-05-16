The UPDF has arrested a car broker who opened a facebook account in the names of Gen Salim Saleh, who is the coordinator of the Operation Wealth Creation (OWC) and a brother to President Yoweri Museveni and defrauding the public in fake job opportunities.

According to the army spokesperson, Brig Felix Kulayigye, 31 year old Andrew Mark Asiimwe opened a facebook account in Gen Saleh’s account in June 2021 and started advertising job opportunities including taking members of the public abroad.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He is a broker dealing in vehicles and hails from Nyamitanga in Mbarara Municipality. He confessed to have obtained money using a facebook account he intentionally opened in the names of Gen Salim Saleh. The facebook account has Gen Saleh’s picture and uses it for job advertisements targeting youths who want jobs abroad,” Kulayigye said.

He said that the 31 year old car broker was charging between shs50,000 and shs85000 from each person as registration fee for the non-existent job opportunities.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the army spokesperson, on arrest, Asiimwe confessed that he negotiated his payment on facebook and always avoided physical contact with his victims for fear of detection.

“He preferred online communication with clients and avoided physical meetings to avoid being detected and the money was being sent on phone number 0741936768 in the names of Ezra Nkamwesiga which he says he bought from a simcard vendor.”

Brig Kulayigye said after receiving the money on the simcard not in his name, the 31 year old car broker would later send the money to a simcard under his own name.

“He confessed to have been motivated into this crime in December 2020 when he fell victim and was been defrauded of shs200,000 by someone who said was a personal assistant to Gen Salim Saleh.”

The army spokesperson warned members of the public warned the public of several facebook accounts in the names and with photographs of prominent persons.

“Beware of them. Don’t fall victim of trusting the social media accounts.”

Past incidents

Previously, four men were arrested for hacking into the bank account for Gen Salim Saleh and tried to to steal shs43 million from the bank account held in Stanbic bank.