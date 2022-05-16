All eyes were on the pair of Edrea and Charles Kagombe as the Singleton Golf Challenge hit the ground rolling for Round Four of the tourney in Entebbe on Saturday.

The golfing couple who passed through the gruelling Third Round after ejecting Uganda Golf Union President Moses Matsiko and his golfing partner Ashvin Kanana 6/5 to book their spot in the quarter finals defied all odds to reach the semi-finals of the ongoing Singleton Match-play golf challenge at the 71 Par- Entebbe Club.

The pair qualified to the 2022 semi-finals after beating the pairing of Charles Odere and Moses Sebugwawo.The two attributed their win to great planning and strategy laid before the game

“ My part was to play the opening shot on every hole and my wife Edrea would take on the second one and make amends” Charles said.

The oldies winning streak and vibe was also transferred into the evening soiree at the 19th hole experience which was designed and themed as the oldie’s night with a 90’s look and feel that saw golfers and guests trinkle in, in their 90s and 80s style clothing and paraphernalia.

Speaking at the 19th hole the Singleton Brand Manager Christine Kyokunda praised the pairs that made it to the semis and thanked the Entebbe Club for yet another opportunity to host the luxurious tourney.

“I believe congratulations are in order for those of you who have made it to the semis, not even the gruelling fight on the greens could stop you from making it. But as we celebrate tonight, I want to thank the Entebbe Club for yet another opportunity to have us here at the club as Singleton, you guys have played a big role in us realising this Singleton dream,” said Kyokunda.

Hosted by comedian Daniel Omara, the night was not all golf as guests and golfers alike were treated to a soulful session of 90’s hit songs coupled with witty commentary from Daniel Omara.

The Entebbe Club Captain Jacob Byamukama when speaking at the 19th hole gave the success of the season to the golfers’ ability to commit to the game and the tournament.

“ I cannot tell you how proud I am of what we have built here at the Singleton and how happy I am that we have reached this integral part of the tourney. I want to send out my sincere congratulations to those that have made it to the semis, and I cannot wait to see your fighting spirit in the next round,” Byamukama said.

The semis will also include the pairs Patrick Ndase and Philemon Akatuhurira, Brian Cable with James O’Sullivan as well as Joram Tumwine with Julius Borore on 11th of June, 2022.